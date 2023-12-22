Submit Release
Colours of Europe: Young European Ambassadors present exhibition by women artists in Baku

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) opened the ‘Colours of Europe’ exhibition on 19 December as part of the annual ‘FantazEU’ Cultural Heritage Festival in Baku.

Organised with the support of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan and the Arts Council of Azerbaijan, the exhibition provides a platform for women artists to showcase their work related to European values.

In total, 21 artworks were selected out of more than 120 submissions, ranging from photographs and paintings to a statue and string art. The artworks highlight a variety of themes, such as equality, human rights, freedom, diversity and inclusion, multiculturalism, and cultural heritage.

The participating works reflected the diverse regions of Azerbaijan, with artists coming from Agsu, Baku, Ganja, Zagatala and Sheki. Priority was given to artists who have not had their works featured before.

Ambassador of the European Union Peter Michalko noted the importance of empowering women, nurturing skills and creating a more inclusive cultural scene.

The ‘Colours of Europe’ exhibition is open to visitors between 12:00 and 18:00 until 24 December at the Medina Gallery in Baku’s Old City district.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

