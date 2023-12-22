Georgia: EU and UNDP wrap up non-formal education and vocational training initiative

The European Union and UNDP have finalised an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for Georgian youth, ‘Creating Better Life-Long Learning Opportunities Through Local Partnerships’.

The project was implemented in five targeted regions – Ajara Autonomous Republic, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi.

The results of this transformative project include new educational programmes, digital learning tools, and tailored activities for NEET youth, young people not engaged in education, employment, or training.

Spanning from 2021 to 2023, the US$1.3 million project was co-funded by the EU and UNDP and implemented through a partnership with the Non-Formal Education Youth Centre ‘Sunny House’ and Georgia’s Skills Agency.

During this period, seven colleges received institutional support, including the introduction of an entrepreneurial college model through technical resources and capacity-building activities for administrative and teaching staff.

Ten public schools received support to launch vocational education programmes expanding access to vocational training for high school students and community members.

Extra-curricular activities, focusing on entrepreneurial activities, art, sports, healthy lifestyle, and social inclusion, were also introduced in VET colleges, and a new Career Orientation Service for Persons with Disabilities was piloted in partner colleges.

