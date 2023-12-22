EU, Sweden and UNDP launch ten Recovery and Development Offices for post-war restoration in Ukraine

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Sweden have created ten Recovery and Development Offices in war-torn communities of Ukraine.

These offices, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and backed by methodological and expert support, will promote regional and international cooperation and streamline coordination among stakeholders. Each office is a communication platform that brings together local authorities, international organisations, media, civil society organisations, and business. The offices will also assist the authorities in prioritising projects for donors, funds, and programmes promoting sustainable post-war development.

As of now, a total of ten Recovery and Development Offices have been established, with four of them operating at regional level in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and two in Dnipro, supporting Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

At community level, six additional offices have been set up in Sumy, Nizhyn (Chernihiv Oblast), Mykolaiv, Pervomaiskiy (Kharkiv Oblast), Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), and Voznesensk (Mykolaiv Oblast). Currently, nine of the offices are fully operational, while the last one is scheduled to begin its work in January 2024.

Find out more

Press release