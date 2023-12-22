Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,756 in the last 365 days.

EU, Sweden and UNDP launch ten Recovery and Development Offices for post-war restoration in Ukraine

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Sweden have created ten Recovery and Development Offices in war-torn communities of Ukraine.

These offices, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and backed by methodological and expert support, will promote regional and international cooperation and streamline coordination among stakeholders. Each office is a communication platform that brings together local authorities, international organisations, media, civil society organisations, and business. The offices will also assist the authorities in prioritising projects for donors, funds, and programmes promoting sustainable post-war development.

As of now, a total of ten Recovery and Development Offices have been established, with four of them operating at regional level in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and two in Dnipro, supporting Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

At community level, six additional offices have been set up in Sumy, Nizhyn (Chernihiv Oblast), Mykolaiv, Pervomaiskiy (Kharkiv Oblast), Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), and Voznesensk (Mykolaiv Oblast). Currently, nine of the offices are fully operational, while the last one is scheduled to begin its work in January 2024.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU, Sweden and UNDP launch ten Recovery and Development Offices for post-war restoration in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more