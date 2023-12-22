Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,756 in the last 365 days.

EBRD extends guarantee to Ukrsibbank to enable €15 million of new lending

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a €7.5 million unfunded portfolio risk-sharing facility to Ukrsibbank in Ukraine to unlock €15 million of new financing for the private sector amid the ongoing war.

The instrument will cover up to 50 per cent of Ukrsibbank’s credit risk on new loans in a portfolio of up to €15 million, enabling the Ukrainian lender to extend finance to businesses in agriculture, food processing, retail, transport and pharmaceuticals. 

In a press release, published on 19 December, the bank said this funding would preserve food security and support the private sector, which are among the five key areas in which the EBRD is focusing its support for Ukraine’s real economy during the war.

Ukrsibbank is one of the largest lenders on the Ukrainian market, with a strong market presence and wide-ranging expertise in supporting the private sector and agribusinesses.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the EBRD has signed 17 similar transactions with nine partner financial institutions in Ukraine, facilitating loans worth more than €710 million to Ukrainian businesses.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD extends guarantee to Ukrsibbank to enable €15 million of new lending

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more