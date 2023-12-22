EBRD extends guarantee to Ukrsibbank to enable €15 million of new lending

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a €7.5 million unfunded portfolio risk-sharing facility to Ukrsibbank in Ukraine to unlock €15 million of new financing for the private sector amid the ongoing war.

The instrument will cover up to 50 per cent of Ukrsibbank’s credit risk on new loans in a portfolio of up to €15 million, enabling the Ukrainian lender to extend finance to businesses in agriculture, food processing, retail, transport and pharmaceuticals.

In a press release, published on 19 December, the bank said this funding would preserve food security and support the private sector, which are among the five key areas in which the EBRD is focusing its support for Ukraine’s real economy during the war.

Ukrsibbank is one of the largest lenders on the Ukrainian market, with a strong market presence and wide-ranging expertise in supporting the private sector and agribusinesses.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the EBRD has signed 17 similar transactions with nine partner financial institutions in Ukraine, facilitating loans worth more than €710 million to Ukrainian businesses.

