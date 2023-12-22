EU4Youth attends Moldovan National Youth Awards Gala 2023

On 20 December, the Republic of Moldova’s National Agency for Youth and the Ministry of Education and Research rewarded the best youth initiatives from all over the country at a gala event for the National Youth Awards 2023. At the same event, the city of Cahul was also announced as the Youth Capital 2024.

The event aimed to recognise the achievements, performances, and contributions of young people, youth specialists, and workers, as well as youth structures and organisations.

The National Youth Awards are worth about 400,000 lei in total and were given out in 14 categories. These include awards like ‘Youth Specialist of the Year,’ ‘Youth Worker of the Year,’ ‘Youth Centre of the Year,’ ‘Local Council of Youth of the Year,’ ‘Best Start-up in Entrepreneurship,’ ‘Leadership,’ ‘Research and Innovation,’ and more.

The gala was attended by young people from all regions, representatives of youth centres, NGOs, self-governing structures in educational institutions, as well as representatives of national and local authorities.

The National Coordinator in Moldova of the EU4Youth project on Youth Engagement and Empowerment, along with other international strategic partners supporting the youth field in Moldova, attended the Youth Awards Gala. The coordinator presented the project and awarded one of the prizes to the winners. The EU4Youth representative highlighted the pivotal role that civic engagement and active youth participation played in improving the society we live in.