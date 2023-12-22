Guggenheim Investments Appoints Steve Brown Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income for Guggenheim Partners Investment Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments today announced the appointment of Steve Brown as Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income for Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (GPIM). He will continue to report to Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer for GPIM. Mr. Brown was most recently Chief Investment Officer for Total Return and Macro Strategies. GPIM is the Firm’s primary affiliated registered investment management advisor.



Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 as a member of GPIM’s asset-backed securities group before moving to the Total Return Portfolio Management (TRPM) team as a Portfolio Manager in 2012. Along with Ms. Walsh, he leads the TRPM team, which manages the Firm’s flagship Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund (GIBIX), in addition to other funds and institutional accounts across the Firm’s total return multi-sector platform. In his new role, Mr. Brown will also work alongside Ms. Walsh serving the Firm’s insurance company clients. Mr. Brown will continue to work closely with other members of the Portfolio Management team, Macroeconomic and Investment Research Group, Sector teams, and Portfolio Construction Group to develop and execute investment strategy.

“We are delighted to appoint Steve Brown as CIO, Fixed Income for GPIM. I have greatly enjoyed working with Steve over the past 13 years and watching his career flourish,” said Ms. Walsh. “I have no doubt that our investment teams and our clients will continue to derive tremendous benefit from Steve’s superb leadership, judgement, and world class investment management acumen.”

Dina DiLorenzo and David Rone, Co-Presidents of Guggenheim Investments, added, “Steve has been a Firm leader in our efforts to provide excellent service and investment performance for our clients. In particular, his role as one of the leaders of the TRPM team responsible for managing our Total Return Bond Fund has helped make it one of the fastest growing funds this year1 and best performing funds since inception in the core plus bond category2. His appointment is emblematic of the manner in which our Firm develops and promotes talented people internally, a cornerstone of our strong corporate culture.”

“I have benefited from working with a team where we prioritize independent research and collaboration to deliver innovative investment solutions tailored to our clients’ objectives,” said Mr. Brown. “I am proud of our results, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to our success.”

Prior to joining GPIM, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $218 billion3 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term result.

1 As of 11/30/2023. Based on net assets flows among funds with more than $2 billion is assets in the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Core-Plus Funds Category.

2 As of 11/30/2023. Since Inception date of 11/30/2011, Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund Institutional Class (GIBIX) ranked 6 out of 336 (2nd percentile), based on total return, within the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Core-Plus Bond Funds Category.

3 Guggenheim Investments Assets Under Management are as of 09.30.2023 and include leverage of $15.9bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Read a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the investment objective, risks charges, expenses and the other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) visit guggenheiminvestment.com or call 800.820.0888.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Securities offered through Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.

Morningstar absolute and percentile ranks are based on average annual total return relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category, which includes both mutual funds and ETFs, and do not include the effect of sales charges. Absolute ranks are assigned in descending order for each fund in the category, with 1 being the top performing fund. Funds with the same performance figure are assigned the same absolute rank. Percentile ranks range from 1 (top 1%) to 100 (least favorable), with no minimum number of funds per category. For example, for a category containing three funds, the ranks would be 1, 50, and 100. As of 11/30/2023, GIBIX ranked 76 out of 606 (13th percentile), 177 out of 527 (34th percentile), and 9 out of 374 (3rd percentile) for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively, within the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Core-Plus Bond Funds Category.

©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary of Morningstar and /or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar, nor its content providers, are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of its information.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Partners

310.871.9208

Gerard.Carney@guggenheimpartners.com