Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,761 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Leads Mul­ti­state Ami­cus Brief Against Google for Alleged­ly Vio­lat­ing User Privacy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an amicus brief supporting Google users in their suit against the company for deceptively collecting, using, and profiting from their private information. Attorneys General from 18 other states joined Texas in filing the brief. 

The plaintiffs allege that Google violated its agreements and profited from users’ personal information that was collected after the consumers had opted out of syncing their Chrome web browser to a Google account. Google collected the data and claimed the users consented despite their objection to linking their browser activity to a Google account. A federal district court sided with Google, using faulty standards that protected the company rather than consumers. 

In the brief, Attorney General Paxton urges the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to reverse the lower court’s ruling. The brief argues that Google’s activity is part of a larger pattern of the company exploiting consumers by abusing access to their data.

The brief explains: “This case represents just one front in a larger conflict in which federal and state governments, along with private plaintiffs, are fighting to rein in alleged abuses by tech giants like Google, and the Court’s decision here may have repercussions well beyond this case.”

Attorney General Paxton has vigorously fought to protect Texans from Google’s expansive history of data privacy violations, suing the company for tracking user location without consent, capturing biometric data without authorization, and pushing misleading endorsements designed to deceive customers. 

To read the brief, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Leads Mul­ti­state Ami­cus Brief Against Google for Alleged­ly Vio­lat­ing User Privacy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more