Marshall License Office Set to Close Temporarily December 29, 2023

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the temporary closing of the license office in Marshall, Missouri, located at 165 West Court St, Marshall, Mo., 65340. The last day of operations will be Friday, December 29, 2023 until further notice. The License Offices Bureau is currently working with the new vendor to re-open the office. The opening date will be announced in the near future.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Carrollton License Office – 1 South Main Street, Carrollton, Mo., 64633

Boonville License Office – 520 Ryan Street Unit F, Boonville, Mo., 65233

Sedalia License Office – 3135 West Broadway, Sedalia, Mo., 65301

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.



Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

