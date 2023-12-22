DaVinci Smiles – Dental Implants Perth Celebrates the Success of Katinka’s Smile Makeover Transformation

Yokine, Australia – DaVinci Smiles – Dental Implants, an acclaimed dentist in Yokine, Australia, specialising in a selection of personalised dental implant services, is excited to announce its celebration of patient Katinka’s smile makeover transformation.

Katinka, a 67-year-old great-grandmother from York, embarked on a transformative dental journey with DaVinci Smiles due to the embarrassment of her crooked teeth. Working with Dr. Sandeep, who ensured the service offered by the dental practice was both professional and accommodating, Katinka received a uniquely customised plan to match her precise needs and budget. The great-grandmother claims the procedure has been a great success, enhancing her self-confidence and positively impacting her daily life, making her much happier.

“The Smile makeover Katinka received exemplifies the caring, understanding, and personalised dental care offered at DaVinci Smiles, making every patient’s comfort and satisfaction a priority,” said Dr. Tony Strangio, a dentist at DaVinci Smiles – Dental Implants Perth. “For more patient testimonials and insights into our dental care approach, please reach out to a member of our compassionate team.”

Dental Implants are one of the most innovative replacements for missing teeth available today. The process involves a surgical procedure where titanium posts are inserted directly into the jawbone to provide a strong foundation for artificial teeth. The titanium post will then fuse to the jawbone, allowing it to act as a natural tooth root and support replacement teeth. Some of the benefits of the procedure include:

Improved Oral Health and Hygiene: Dental implants can be cared for just like natural teeth. This means brushing twice a day and flossing regularly. With regular visits to the dentist for checkups and cleanings, they can remain in good condition for many years.

Improved Physical Appearance: Because dental implants are designed to look and feel like natural teeth, they fill in the gaps in a patient’s smile and stimulate their jawbone, preserving its structure and density. As a result, DaVinci Smiles in Bassendean ensures a patient’s smile and facial appearance will stay healthy and attractive.

Improved Functionality: The materials used to fabricate dental implants fuse with the surrounding jawbone, providing durability and stability. This allows patients to eat and speak as they would with natural teeth. Additionally, dental implants are able to withstand the forces that conventional dentures or bridges cannot.

DaVinci Smiles – Dental Implants Perth invites those interested in receiving a complimentary Smile Makeover Consultation and to find out how dental implants can improve their smile, to call the dental practise or fill out the convenient form on its website today.

About DaVinci Smiles – Dental Implants Perth

DaVinci Smiles is a trusted dental clinic in Joondalup that offers a wide range of dental implant services. The dedicated dentists use the latest advanced technology available to provide good-quality dental implants. These are screw-like devices designed to replace tooth roots. They can hold dental prosthetics or artificial teeth, which act as a new set of teeth. DaVinci Smiles focuses on handling patients with poorly fitted dentures, badly damaged teeth, or missing teeth and uses the latest techniques within the industry to deliver long-lasting dental restorations.

