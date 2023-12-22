Marketing Agency ProfileTree, Gets Silver Award for ‘Tech Family Business of the Year’ in Irish Family Business Awards

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Win Silver

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Win Silver

ProfileTree Web Design and Development

ProfileTree Web Design and Development

ProfileTree Web Design Belfast

ProfileTree Web Design Belfast

ProfileTree SEO Belfast

ProfileTree SEO Belfast

ProfileTree Digital Agency Belfast

ProfileTree Digital Agency Belfast

ProfileTree are immensely proud to have won the Silver Award for ‘Tech Family Business of Year’,

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProfileTree are immensely proud to have won the Silver Award for ‘Tech Family Business of Year’, in the recent Irish Family Business Awards. The awards ceremony took place on the 3rd November 2023, Mansion House, Dublin and was a testament to the best of Irish family businesses throughout the island of Ireland.

Ciaran Connolly - Founder and Director of ProfileTree
“We are extremely honoured to have received the Silver Award for Tech Family Business of the Year. This represents our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the latest technological advances and ensuring that we provide a top class service to our clients. With our recent integration of AI technologies, this award is especially reaffirming in that we are doing the right thing and continuing to provide value in the digital marketing landscape. A huge thanks to the Irish Family Business Awards for this industry recognition.”

Irish Family Business Awards
“We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited results of this year’s Family Business Awards! After an intense selection process and careful consideration by our esteemed panel of judges, we have now chosen the best of the best in the Irish Family Business industry. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Your passion and hard work have made the Irish industry and community richer and more vibrant, and we are proud to honour your accomplishments.”

ProfileTree
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing was initially set up by Ciaran Connolly, and wife Michelle Connolly, in 2011. Since then, the business has only grown from strength to strength and is now a strong team of 24. The agency provides digital marketing services to clients based throughout the U.K. and Ireland, with specialisms in SEO, video production and web design.

Tech Family Business of the Year Winners
Gold Winner - Mersus Technologies, Co. Westmeath
Silver Winner - ProfileTree, Co. Antrim
Bronze Winner - Energywise Savings Ireland Ltd, Co. Cork

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Services
ProfileTree, an award-winning digital marketing agency, offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to various aspects of digital marketing. These services are designed to help businesses improve their online presence and achieve their digital marketing goals.

Website Design and Development
ProfileTree specialises in creating visually appealing and functional websites. They focus on enhancing the user experience and ensuring that the website aligns with the business's branding and marketing objectives. They also offer website development services that include creating smooth functionalities for a better user experience on the website.

SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
SEO is a critical service offered by ProfileTree. They work on optimising content to rank higher in search engine results, which is vital for driving traffic and increasing visibility online. This includes keyword research, content optimization, and aligning with SEO best practices.

Digital Strategy
The agency provides digital strategy services, helping businesses to create comprehensive digital marketing plans. This involves a multi-pronged approach to promote the brand, increase audience engagement, and convert visitors into customers.

Content Writing and Copywriting
As part of their content marketing services, ProfileTree offers content writing and copywriting. This involves creating unique, bespoke content that is tailored to the target audience, enhancing sales enablement, and improving online presence.

Video Production Services
Recognising the power of video in digital marketing, ProfileTree provides video marketing and production services in Belfast and further afield. They create engaging and authentic video content that resonates with the target audience, helping businesses to enhance their growth.

Digital Training
They also offer digital training services, equipping clients with the necessary skills in various digital domains such as social media, SEO, and content strategy. This service is focused on empowering SMEs with the in-house skills to achieve digital success.

These services are part of ProfileTree's holistic approach to digital marketing, ensuring that all elements work together seamlessly to achieve the best possible results for their clients. With a focus on tailored solutions and a deep understanding of digital marketing dynamics, ProfileTree aims to deliver a strong return on investment for businesses looking to grow their online presence.

Artificial Intelligence
ProfileTree has also successfully integrated AI technology into the content creation process. This has resulted in enhanced levels of outputs that maintain the same quality of standard that ProfileTree is best known for. Part of their digital marketing services includes showing this technology to clients and training them in how they can harness the power of AI within their in-house digital marketing tactics.

Ensuring Digital Marketing Knowledge is Accessible for All
ProfileTree's YouTube channel is dedicated to democratising digital marketing knowledge, ensuring it's accessible to everyone. With a commitment to sharing best practices and offering free advice, the channel serves as a valuable resource for those looking to broaden their understanding of digital marketing.

This approach not only helps in disseminating knowledge but also establishes ProfileTree as a trusted expert in the field. When potential clients witness the depth of expertise demonstrated in these free resources, it builds confidence in ProfileTree's ability to deliver a more in-depth, personalised service. This strategy effectively bridges the gap between knowledge sharing and professional service provision, reinforcing the company's commitment to both education and excellence in digital marketing.

Sara Lynch
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency
+44 7437592169
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Web Design and Website Development Agency - ProfileTree

You just read:

Marketing Agency ProfileTree, Gets Silver Award for ‘Tech Family Business of the Year’ in Irish Family Business Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sara Lynch
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency
+44 7437592169
Company/Organization
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing
McSweeney Centre, 31 Henry Pl,
Belfast, BT15 2AY
United Kingdom
+44 2895680364
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency, we aim to deliver long-term organic growth for clients across Ireland. Developing an effective digital strategy that fuels ongoing success is no easy feat. It requires substantial expertise and experience executing integrated campaigns with precision and vision. Since establishing our agency in 2010, we set the goal of becoming Ireland's top digital marketing firm. To make this vision a reality, we ensure phenomenal results on every client project - from website design to advanced SEO to comprehensive digital marketing training programs. Our seasoned in-house team launches and manages more business websites annually than any competitor in Ireland or Northern Ireland. We achieve incredible website development output for clients thanks to our specialised expertise across leading platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Squarespace, and Wix. Leveraging know-how from owning and operating our own online brands, we continually test and implement new features to power website performance. These proven enhancements are then integrated into client websites to maximize quality and outcomes. Responsive Web Design for Mobile Users When crafting custom websites, responsive mobile design is mandatory, given rising smartphone usage. Our tailored process adeptly optimizes sites for seamless user experiences across all devices. By emphasizing mobile responsiveness and faster loading speeds, we ensure site visitors easily find and consume content regardless of screen size. This accessibility drives engagement and conversions across demographics. Our goal is straightforward - to be Ireland's premier web design agency capable of delivering phenomenal results for businesses of any size or budget. We accomplish this through technical excellence and client-centric solutions. Fueling Growth Through Digital Marketing An optimized website is just the beginning. Combining stellar web design with smart digital marketing and content strategies enables brands to effectively compete and thrive online. Our full range of digital services empowers companies to run cost-efficient campaigns that engage customers and accelerate growth. This includes: Website audits and SEO optimization to maximize organic visibility and traffic Compelling blogging and content creation to attract and inform target audiences Creative video production for YouTube and social media Social media management and paid advertising campaigns Conversion rate optimization to increase web sales Digital PR outreach for increased brand exposure Influencer marketing partnerships and affiliate promotions Marketing automation to nurture leads and contacts Email marketing and SMS campaigns with robust analytics This expanded digital presence increases awareness, establishes authority, and positions brands as leaders - driving conversions across channels. Distinctive Content Marketing Solutions Content reigns supreme in digital strategies. Our writing team creates blogs, guides, ebooks, and other assets covering topics that educate and inspire readers. Optimized for SEO and sharing, this content attracts visitors from search engines and social media. Engaging resources also nurture contacts down the sales funnel. Additionally, our video production services develop compelling videos for social platforms, websites, and ads. Creative films that tell brand stories and connect emotionally generate significant engagement. These content services enable companies to cost-efficiently produce a diverse library of media for promotions and lead generation. The result is more inbound traffic, a stronger brand image, and higher close rates. Results-Focused SEO Campaigns For long-term growth, search engine optimization is essential. By implementing proven SEO workflows, we help secure top search rankings so more qualified prospects find and convert on websites. The expertise needed for enduring search visibility gives our agency an edge. Digital Marketing Training Programs We also provide comprehensive digital marketing training for interested clients through customized workshops. Our experts educate teams on optimizing and managing their online presence. Key training modules include: Website analytics and performance tracking On-page SEO best practices Social media optimization for engagement and sales Content creation workflows from ideation to promotion Email marketing fundamentals with key metrics Paid advertising via Google Ads and social ads Leveraging PR and influencer collaborations Converting visitors with proven UI/UX techniques Equipping staff with digital skills empowers brands to sustain and expand online success. Knowledge combined with our managed services enables achieving full digital potential. The Leading Digital Agency for Irish Businesses Our seasoned team has the skills and expertise to architect transformational digital growth programs for enterprises across Ireland. We help visionary leaders capitalize on digital channels through integrated strategies encompassing engaging content, website design, technical optimization, targeted advertising, and staff training. By partnering with our agency, brands gain a team of digital specialists fully dedicated to propelling sustainable online growth and dominance. Contact us today to discuss how we can amplify your digital presence and results.

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing

More From This Author
Sara Lynch Of ProfileTree On The 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career As A Public Relations Pro
Ciaran Connolly of ProfileTree On Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The AI Industry
Stephen McClelland Of ProfileTree: 5 Ways To Manage Your Marketing Budget For Improved ROI
View All Stories From This Author