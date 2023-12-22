City announces seven recipients of Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards

The City of Lawrence is allocating Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards to seven projects as part of the 2024 grant cycle. The Lawrence City Commission approved the awards during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Eligible projects for funding include the acquisition, rehabilitation and development of affordable housing, accessibility modifications to affordable housing, housing vouchers and emergency rental assistance, projects that increase community awareness on affordable housing, and projects that advance racial equity in affordable housing access.

The seven organizations and projects selected to receive funds in 2024 are listed below:

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center will be awarded $450,000 for a new permanently affordable supportive housing project. The project will include 24 new one- and two-bedroom housing units above an office space dedicated to supportive services teams.

The Douglas County Housing Stabilization Collaborative was awarded $509,000 for emergency rental and utilities assistance. The collaborative is a collective impact group of social service agencies and government whose mission is to support housing stability.

Flint Hills Holdings Group was awarded $300,000 for the New Hampshire Street Lofts, which is a new affordable rental housing development for people aged 55+. The development will provide an estimated 49 new affordable housing units.

Floret Hill was awarded $1,300,000 for new affordable rental housing development. The property will have 12 one-bedroom units, 71 two-bedroom units and 38 three-bedroom units.

Independence, Inc. was awarded $75,000 for accessibility modifications. Their accessible housing program assists seniors and people with disabilities who have low incomes and need to make accessibility modifications to their homes.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority was awarded $50,000 to continue their New Horizons Transitional Housing Program. Grants from the program provide 24 months of rental assistance, which is paired with case management to help guests of Lawrence Community Shelter and Family Promise transition to affordable rental housing.

The Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church was awarded $300,000 for the Hope Project, which is new permanently affordable transitional housing. They plan to construct six additional units of supportive housing in the area of their existing units, which are currently used by Family Promise.

The City’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board has a strong commitment to equitable access to accessible, sustainable and dignified affordable housing across all Lawrence neighborhoods.

To view all projects supported through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, please visit the Affordable Housing Advisory Board projects dashboard on our website.