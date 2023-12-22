Clarkson University Alumnus Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 in Science

POTSDAM, NY, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University alumnus Sergio Gallucci ’16, cofounder and chief technology officer of SCOUT Space, is one of this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 in Science. The recognition comes following Gallucci’s inclusion in Forbes’ Next 1000 list in 2021.

Gallucci now leads a team of 20 focused on making space safer to operate in. SCOUT has an office in Reston, Virginia, and provides space autonomy hardware and software to commercial and government clients which have awarded the startup millions in contracts.

The company was cofounded in 2019 with CEO Eric Ingram, and has raised over $5.5 million from investors to usher in a new era of space safety and transparency. SCOUT launched its first prototype into orbit in 2021.

Gallucci says that the 2020s are a decade for the history books.

"We're seeing unprecedented growth in the space domain and increasing awareness of its delicacy,” he said. “Space will be dozens of times more crowded next decade. People are now recognizing this, and I'm glad to have helped evolve the conversation."

Born and raised in rural northeast Brazil, Gallucci had his future interests sparked by the Clarkson application process.

“I never really thought about my horizons,” he said. “When I was applying to Clarkson’s Honors Program, I was asked, ‘If you could do any research project, what would it be?’ And I really thought about what I could really contribute to for the first time. My essay was about sustainability in spaceflight.”

Gallucci graduated from Clarkson’s Honors Program with his bachelor’s in aeronautical engineering in 2016. He was a McNair Scholar, conducted research as an undergraduate research assistant, was involved in Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP), American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), aerospace leadership, and minority student advocacy. After earning his bachelor's degree from Clarkson, he performed graduate work at Penn State University as part of the NSF Graduate Fellowship Research Program.

For more information on SCOUT Space, visit scout.space.

