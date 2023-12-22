Lady Redneck Celebrates the True Meaning of Christmas with Christian Album Release

“God So Loved the World” drops on December 19th, 2023. The collection contains three international iTunes #1 hits and two additional #3 hit singles.

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian country music artist, Lady Redneck is set to release her highly anticipated album, “God So Loved The World” on December 19th, 2023. The album features ten inspirational tracks, including five chart-topping hits, and it is sure to captivate listeners with its powerful messages of faith and love.

Originally from Blackfoot, Idaho, Lady Redneck discovered her love for music at a young age while playing in her family band, Dusty Boots. Now, based in Dallas, Texas, she has made a name for herself as a solo artist, earning the respect of both fans and critics alike.

“God So Loved The World” is a true reflection of Lady Redneck’s small-town roots and unwavering faith. Each song tells a story that is relatable and honest, making her music resonate with listeners from all walks of life. The album features three #1 hits on the UK iTunes Christian/Gospel Songs chart, including “Pray for Peace,” which received a nomination for “Christian Songwriter of the Year” at the Josie Music Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry.

https://open.spotify.com/album/25CXXZkx0inWnQvW3AB2oe

The title track, “God So Loved The World,” has already made an impact on the international music scene, reaching #1 on the UK iTunes Christian/Gospel Songs chart. This powerful song is a reminder of the unconditional love and sacrifice of Jesus, and its uplifting message is sure to touch the hearts of listeners.

“God So Loved The World” also features a beautiful rendition of the classic hymn “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “After the Rain, You’ll Find the Son,” which both reached #3 on the UK iTunes Christian/Gospel Songs chart.

Lady Redneck’s powerful voice, combined with her authentic lyrics and heartfelt melodies, makes “God So Loved The World” a must-listen for all Christian music lovers. Her raw talent and unwavering faith shine through in each track, creating an album that is both inspiring and moving.

Fans can get a taste of Lady Redneck’s music now with the release of the singles “Pray for Peace,” “After the Rain, You’ll Find the Son,” and “All Things,” all of which have reached #1 on the UK iTunes Christian/Gospel Songs chart.

With the release of “God So Loved The World,” Lady Redneck is solidifying her place in the Christian music industry and is sure to captivate audiences with her uplifting and soul-stirring songs. The album will be available on all major music platforms on December 19th, 2023.

For more information on Lady Redneck and her music, visit her website at www.ladyredneck.org.