IFTM launches undergraduate programme in International Business and Innovative Communication

MACAU, December 22 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) continues to expand its portfolio of programmes with the launching a brand-new Bachelor of Science degree programme in International Business and Innovative Communication (IBIC), as a timely response to the demand of local industries. The new programme is planned for the 2024/2025 academic year and will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette. Individuals who would like to join the business or communication industry are welcome to apply.

With the rapid development of digital technology, significant changes in tourism environment and travel patterns, and strong recovery in the number and scale of mega events, the demand for talents with knowledge of business and digital communication has risen substantially. The purpose of the programme is to nurture professionals in business, digital technology application and communication, providing an important talent pool for intersectoral cooperation and development of the Macao industries.

English serves as the medium of instruction for the four-year IBIC programme. The teaching team consists of outstanding academics and experienced industry professionals who will lead the students to explore the latest business trends and innovative communication strategies. The programme includes courses related to digital communications field such as AI in communication, media big data analytics, visual and media production, media arts and design, visual communication, business and communication ethics. It also covers management courses such as international trade, entrepreneurship, consumer behaviour, as well as strategic management. The programme develops students’ proficiency in digital technology and innovative communication strategies in the ever-changing business environment, with aims to enhance effective corporate communication internally and externally.

Furthermore, IBIC emphasises on the balance between theory and practice. Through comprehensive and in-depth classroom teaching and discussions, practical projects, a 6-month internship, and overseas exchange programmes, we provide students with a rich and internationalised learning environment, which can broaden students' perspectives, promote cross-cultural exchanges, and help students to succeed in the globalised environment of business and information.

IBIC aims to develop students' creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills to cope with the ever-changing business and communication environment and to remain competitive. After graduation, students can pursue careers in business or media organisations, as international business consultants, corporate public relations officers, self or social media practitioners, and film and television media producers, to name a few. They can also become entrepreneurs and launch their own business innovation projects, contributing to social and economic development.

The admissions for IFTM’s bachelor's degree programmes for academic year 2024/2025 is open from now until 30 June 2024. Qualified student could apply for a wide range of scholarships and other grants. For more information, please visit the IFTM Admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission.