CE welcomes release by the Central Government of Hengqin development plan

MACAU, December 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today welcomed the Central Government’s release of the “Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” known as the “Hengqin Plan”, and the “Overall Development Plan for Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone” (“Qianhai Plan”).

Mr Ho expressed gratitude for the strong support and care shown by the Central Government regarding the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). The MSAR Government would seize the significant opportunities brought by the development of Hengqin and of Qianhai, combining them with the opportunities arising from the Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028), Macao’s “1+4” industrial development strategy, and Macao’s unique advantages in the region. Together, these efforts would continuously promote the synergistic development of the MSAR and the whole of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

On 10 December, the State Council approved the Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (2022-2035). On Thursday (21 December), the full text of the Hengqin Plan was officially published.

The Hengqin Plan is centred around the primary intention of promoting appropriate diversification of Macao's economy through the development of the Cooperation Zone. It focuses on advancing “appropriate economic diversification of Macao” and “integrated development of Macao and Hengqin” as its core objectives. The plan provides a comprehensive and systematic blueprint for integrated development in areas such as land-use planning, industrial activity, people’s livelihoods, and urban construction, serving as a guiding document outlining the development direction and principles for the next 10 to 15 years in the Cooperation Zone.

The construction of the Cooperation Zone is an important strategy by the Central Government to advance Macao’s appropriate economic diversification and sustainable development. It represents a significant initiative to enrich the practise of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, and serves as an important path for Macao to integrate further into overall national development.

The Hengqin Plan takes reference from the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, setting out clearer and more specific goals for its three phases: 2024, 2029, and 2035. The Hengqin Plan proposes a series of policy measures covering various elements, such as developing new industries, building a new home, constructing a new city, and opening up a new system. The Hengqin Plan will further enrich the basis of Macao’s role in the Cooperation Zone, providing new space and opportunities for development, livelihood enhancement, and employment, for Macao's enterprises and its residents. The MSAR Government sincerely appreciates the support of the Central Government in relation to these efforts.

The Hengqin Plan proposes the overall development pattern of a “cross-axis belt and three major zones”, creating an ecologically-sound urban development pattern of “one ring”, “dual cores”, and “multiple corridors”. It aims to strengthen land utilisation, urban design, and underground space management, with the goal of promoting “Macao-Hengqin Integration”. The establishment of this new pattern is of significant importance in continuously optimising the allocation of resources in the Macao-Hengqin area and promoting coordinated development between the two places, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of the Macao-Hengqin area.

The Hengqin Plan addresses the new industries, new homes, new systems, and new mechanisms proposed in the earlier Master Plan. It puts forward a series of encouraging and supportive measures to promote the alignment of rules and mechanisms between Macao and Hengqin, greatly advancing the process of diversification in Macao’s industries, and improvement of quality of life for Macao residents. The Hengqin Plan also provides specific arrangements and steps for building a smart and low-carbon city, an environment adjudged first class by all international standards, and for regional coordinated development. It further indicates the direction and path for the high-quality development of the Cooperation Zone, and provides guidance for Macao in comprehensively advancing construction of the Cooperation Zone.

The issuance of the Hengqin Plan reflects the Central Government’s and President Xi Jinping’s close interest in, and deep affection for, Macao. The plan will provide powerful momentum for the diversified and long-term development of Macao’s industries, and it holds great significance in promoting Macao's long-term prosperity, stability, and integration into overall national development.

The MSAR Government will follow the goals and directions set initially by the Master Plan, and now by the Hengqin Plan, fully integrate it with Macao’s Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification and the “1+4” industrial development strategy, and thereby pragmatically advance the construction of the Cooperation Zone, and accelerate the integration of Macao and Hengqin's development. Particularly, there is firm confidence among all involved of being able to achieve the goals of the first phase of the Cooperation Zone; of being able to strive to complete the first-phase tasks outlined in the Hengqin Plan; and of being able to inject new impetus, open up new space, and create new opportunities for Macao’s sustainable socioeconomic development.

In the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2024, the Chief Executive pointed out that 2024 would be a crucial year for the development of the Cooperation Zone. It is essential to accelerate the progress of various construction projects in the Cooperation Zone, with the aim of: achieving new breakthroughs in supporting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification; building an integrated development pattern between Macao and Hengqin; and achieving deep integration between the two places, in supporting people's livelihoods. These steps will ensure satisfactory results by the time of the third anniversary of the establishment of the Cooperation Zone.

In addition, the Qianhai Plan plays a crucial role in facilitating Qianhai’s exemplary and leading role in the development of the Greater Bay Area. The MSAR will continue to make use of the opportunities presented by both plans, to capitalise on Macao’s own advantages and continuously promote the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, in the process of Greater Bay Area development.