Airship AI Starts Delivery of $10.9 Million US Government Contracts for Advanced Video and Sensor Management

Agency within the Department of Homeland Security to Utilize Company’s Edge IoT Appliance, Outpost AI

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, today announced it has begun delivery of multiple firm fixed price contracts worth $10.9 million, awarded in September 2023 by an agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), for advanced integrated solutions supporting real-time intelligence collection operations along the United States’ borders, leveraging the Company’s edge IoT appliance, Outpost AI.



Outpost AI provides highly efficient edge analytic processing and secure data transmission via a small form factor edge compute device designed to run in the most rugged operational environments. Outpost AI leverages an on-board deep learning accelerator to structure and analyze significant amounts of data at the edge, in real-time, extracting actionable intelligence using a variety of hot-swappable, custom-trained inference engines. Once extracted, the encrypted data is seamlessly streamed to Airship AI’s back-end enterprise management platform Acropolis, for analysis and distribution.

Under the contracts, Outpost AI solutions will be utilized to support real-time intelligence collection operations along the United States’ borders, providing local high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding, and on-board edge analytic capabilities for advanced object detection and recognition.

“These awards affirm Airship AI’s strategic vision of providing tailored solutions designed to meet exacting and rapidly evolving technical requirements for those on our nation’s front lines,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “Airship AI remains committed to working alongside those protecting the homeland to ensure they have the solutions they need, when they need them, where they need them.”

“Border security is rapidly modernizing in response to increased threat assessments and activity, with the global border security market size projected to grow to $68.2 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights. Border surveillance systems, advanced technologies, and other equipment to enhance border protection are being deployed to heighten security and decrease manpower. We believe our differentiated end-to-end solutions that capitalize on the rapidly growing use of AI to create efficiency, increase speed, reduce costs, and improve decision making, will provide long-term growth for Airship AI,” concluded Allen.

To learn more about Airship AI’s enterprise data management solutions and edge AI appliances, visit the Airship AI website and follow Airship AI on LinkedIn.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI’s services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) Airship AI’s unit economics; (5) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships; (7) the ability to operate efficiently at scale; (8) anticipated investments in capital resources and research and development, and the effect of these investments; (9) the ability of the Company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future; and (10) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock and warrants on Nasdaq. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4, filed with the SEC on September 11, 2023, as amended from time to time, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

AISP@mzgroup.us