Momcozy Launches 'Cozy Holiday' Campaign to Celebrate Motherhood This Festive Season

New York, NY, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a leader in baby and maternal care products, is delighted to announce its 'Cozy Holiday' campaign this winter. This special event is designed to place a festive conclusion to the holiday season by offering a blend of discounts, special deals and community support ensuring a cozy and memorable holiday for moms and their families.





Special Discounts and Flash Sales for a Cozy Holiday

Momcozy is set to place a finishing touch on the festive season with a series of special discounts and flash sales, making the conclusion of holiday shopping for moms both exciting and affordable. The offerings will run from December 25-31, 2023 on Amazon and their website.

● Starting off, Momcozy offers a heartwarming 15% discount on all products, perfect for choosing quality maternal and baby care items.

● For those making purchases over $79, a special treat awaits with an exclusive 30% off on all bras, blending comfort with style for the modern mom.

● Then, from December 28th to 31st, the excitement continues with a flash sale featuring a 25% discount on popular products, including the innovative S12 Pro Breast Pump, Video Baby Monitor, Nursing Bras, and more.

The Cozy Holiday Box by Momcozy and Victoria Johnson

In addition to the deals, Momcozy and renowned illustrator and mother Victoria Johnson. have teamed up to create a special holiday-themed illustration for the first-ever Momcozy ' Cozy Holiday Box ', which includes 2 hats for mother and baby, a DIY photo album, a stationary pouch, 3 Christmas stickers, 3 postcards and more. This collaboration is a heartfelt tribute to the journey of motherhood, beautifully capturing the special connection between a mother, her baby, and her family during the holiday season.





Yet, the Cozy Holiday Box is more than packaging – it's a keepsake, meticulously crafted to embody the spirit of a Cozy Holiday. So, while it's designed to hold gifts, it's also meant to encourage moms to embrace and share the cozy, loving moments of the season.

Momcozy Offers Comfort and Care to Moms Via Its Breastfeeding Support Program

Earlier this year, Momcozy launched its Breastfeeding Support Program to provide comprehensive breastfeeding support to mothers. Inclusive of a Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund (LCSF) providing exam reimbursement to mothers who have become certified IBCLCs, breastfeeding education, a digital community for connection and convenient shopping solutions - the Breastfeeding Support Program fosters a caring and nurturing environment for breastfeeding mothers and their families.

Explore the 'Cozy Holiday' Campaign with Momcozy

The bottom line this holiday season is that Momcozy is on a mission to spread comfort and joy to mothers everywhere. Its 'Cozy Holiday' campaign isn't just a series of promotions, but a heartfelt celebration of the unique happiness and experiences that come with motherhood as well.

As we move towards the end of the year, Momcozy invites everyone to explore the 'Cozy Holiday' campaign. By visiting their website, families can discover great deals and a range of products that promise to make holiday celebrations even more special. Embrace the Cozy Holiday spirit with Momcozy and experience the joy and comfort they bring to homes around the world!

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.

