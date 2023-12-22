Spectaire Announces Integration Between AireCore™ and Geotab, Delivering Enhanced Emissions Monitoring

Integration Marries Telematics and Emissions Data for Comprehensive Environmental Analysis in Transportation and Logistics

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC) ("Spectaire"), a global leader in air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology, today announced the completion of a pivotal integration with Geotab, the global leader in connected transportation solutions. This collaboration effectively links Spectaire's cutting-edge AireCore™ system with Geotab's expansive network of over 4 million connected vehicles.



Through Geotab's open API access, Spectaire clients can now seamlessly merge the precise emissions data from AireCore™ with the extensive telematics data from Geotab. This integration provides a comprehensive view of emissions production in tandem with the conditions of mobile assets at the time of emission. Over 50,000 customers rely on Geotab and now they can utilize Spectaire's AireCore™ system within their existing telematics framework, offering data to facilitate informed decisions and support emissions reduction efforts.

Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire, expressed his enthusiasm about the integration: "We believe this collaboration will accelerate adoption in the logistics and transportation sector by enriching the content we can provide our clients through the AireCore™ platform."

Rui Mendes, Chief Information Officer at Spectaire, highlighted the technical capabilities of the integration: "AireCore™ provides minute-by-minute gas analysis for the full spectrum of CO2e gases. When combined with detailed information about the trucks, this integration allows us to offer our clients route-specific, environment-specific, and condition-specific recommendations to optimize emissions reductions."

The integration of AireCore™'s emissions data with Geotab's platform is a significant step forward in Spectaire's mission to deliver actionable business intelligence to its clients. This development is expected to not only increase global adoption of Spectaire's solutions but also broaden the application of telematics in emissions reduction strategies.

About Spectaire

Spectaire (Nasdaq: SPEC) is at the forefront of air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology. Spectaire provides innovative solutions that foster environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "would," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Spectaire and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by Spectaire with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the following: Spectaire’s ability to operate as a going concern; Spectaire’s requirement of significant additional capital; Spectaire’s limited operating history; Spectaire’s history of losses; Spectaire’s ability to attract qualified management; Spectaire’s ability to adapt to rapid and significant technological change and respond to introductions of new products in order to remain competitive; the loss of, or nonperformance by, one or more significant customers; disruptions of Spectaire’s manufacturing operation; changes in governmental regulations reducing demand for Spectaire’s products or increasing Spectaire’s expenses; the effects of global health crises on Spectaire’s business plans, financial condition and liquidity; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; Spectaire’s failure to obtain any necessary permits or comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; accidents, equipment breakdowns, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; potential cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; potential legal proceedings; and Spectaire’s failure to obtain or maintain insurance covering all of Spectaire’s operations.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of Spectaire prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters addressed herein and attributable to Spectaire or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Spectaire undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

