Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,789 in the last 365 days.

Resilience against the impacts of climate change in an ecologically and economically significant native oyster

Highlights Abstract Climate change is acidifying and warming our oceans, at an unprecedented rate posing a challenge for marine invertebrates vital across the globe for ecological services and food security. Here we show it is possible for resilience to climate change in an ecologically and economically significant oyster without detrimental effects to the energy budget. […]

The post Resilience against the impacts of climate change in an ecologically and economically significant native oyster appeared first on Ocean Acidification.

You just read:

Resilience against the impacts of climate change in an ecologically and economically significant native oyster

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more