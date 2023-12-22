Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,787 in the last 365 days.

Sharecare to present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its founder and executive chairman, Jeff Arnold, and incoming chief executive officer, Brent Layton, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. PST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available online for a period of 30 days at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
pr@sharecare.com

Investor Relations:
Darrell Thomas
investors@sharecare.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sharecare to present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more