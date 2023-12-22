Global Social Robots Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $18.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%
The Business Research Company’s “Social Robots Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the social robots market size is predicted to reach the social robots market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $4.26 billion in 2023 to $5.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, healthcare needs, demand for entertainment and leisure, government funding.The social robots market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.

The growth in the social robots market is due to the growing need for personalized customer experiences across industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest social robots market share. Major players in the social robots market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Nvidia Corporation.

Social Robots Market Segments

1. By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
2. By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing
3. By Industry: Public Utility, Media And Entertainment, Education, Hospitality, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Other Industries
4. By Geography: The global social robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Social robots refer to autonomous machines or artificial agents designed to interact and communicate with humans in a social and human-like manner. These robots are created with artificial intelligence and are outfitted with sensors, cameras, microphones and other technological devices. It is used in various applications, including companionship for older people or individuals with disabilities, educational tools, therapy and rehabilitation aids, customer service representatives and entertainment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Social Robots Market Characteristics
3. Social Robots Market Trends And Strategies
4. Social Robots Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Social Robots Market Size And Growth
27. Social Robots Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Social Robots Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

