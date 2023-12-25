Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices and Equipment Market projected to hit $12.79B by 2028

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $12.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

The computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to surge from $9.24 billion in 2023 to $9.96 billion in 2024, showcasing a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth is attributed to advancements in diagnostic imaging, an aging population, increased focus on trauma and emergency care, as well as advancements in oncology and cancer diagnosis.

Major Players Shaping the Market Landscape

Key companies contributing to the growth of the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation. These industry leaders continually innovate to meet the growing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions, ensuring durability, efficiency, and enhanced patient care.

Innovations Driving Market Advancements

Leading the way in medical imaging innovation, Siemens Healthineers introduces photon-counting technology in the Naeotom Alpha CT scanner. This groundbreaking technology enables the detection of individual X-ray photons, offering improved accuracy in diagnoses, reduced radiation exposure, and standardized results. The integration of such advanced technologies reflects the commitment of industry players to enhance patient outcomes and revolutionize diagnostic practices.

Regional Insights: North America Takes the Lead

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the computed tomography scanners devices and equipment market. Following closely, Western Europe secured the second-largest market share globally. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

