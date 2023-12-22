Himax to Feature Exclusive Next Gen Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS and 3D Sensing Technologies at CES 2024

Ultra Luminous Microdisplay and Agile 3D Perception Solution Further Demonstrate Leading Immersive AR Capabilities

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the Company will feature live showcases of its next generation proprietary ultra luminous Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS and agile 3D Sensing technologies in a range of immersive AR applications at CES 2024, the largest consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 9 – 12, 2024.



Himax next generation proprietary Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS Microdisplay significantly enhances brightness when compared to the previous generation design, delivering industry-leading performance with up to 180K nits brightness. The impressive compact form factor, with total volume as small as 0.5 c.c., delivers the most distinguished and vibrate color performance exceeding 140% sRGB color gamut. These outstanding characteristics make the LCoS microdisplay the perfect fit to meet the rigorous requirements to support next generation see-through goggles deploying 2D exit pupil expansion waveguides. A live demonstration with goggles will be on display, incorporating Himax LCoS microdisplay and a 40 degrees field-of-view waveguide design, with brightness of up to 500 nits, along with an industry-leading contrast ratio exceeding 200:1. Notably, Himax has long held a leadership position in the field of LCoS technology with rich design and high-volume-production experience spanning well over a decade. The Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS technology demonstrates unparalleled performance and has swiftly drawn the attention of several tech giants shifting their focus away from micro-LED for their new generation AR goggle designs.

During CES 2024, Himax will also exhibit a series of 3D depth sensing solutions applied to various AR/VR applications. One live demonstration will feature a groundbreaking vivid 3D naked-eye laptop that embodies Himax’s proprietary structured light vision AI module for advanced, real time 3D eye and hand gesture tracking. For eye tracking, the AI module reports out the position of the viewer’s eyes, presenting it in a 3D coordinate system with extremely low latency, as fast as 7 milliseconds. The laptop display can then be based on 3D coordination for a real-time 3D image disposition of the naked-eye display, ensuring alignment with viewer's perspective. The results in vibrant, 3D stereoscopic visual effects, providing users with an immersive and advanced glasses-free 3D display experience, while avoiding 3D dizziness. Simultaneously, during eye tracking, the module will engage in hand gesture tracking for controller-free laptop operation, providing an intuitive and user-friendly human-machine interaction.

Himax latest generation Time-of-Flight (“TOF”) 3D vision processor, HE-2, will also be on display at the event. The HE-2 features industrial-leading CPU and NPU cores. Paired with TOF image inputs, it is capable of rapidly executing 3D and AI operations on image content at high speed, outputting 3D data at 60 fps, nearly twice the speed of prevailing software. The HE-2 significantly reduces data latency, alleviates the main central processor’s computational burden, and enhances overall system efficiency. This characteristic makes it a good fit for various edge applications, such as TV, Kiosk, IoT devices among others. During the exhibition, Himax will showcase the latest TOF 3D vision technology illustrating long-distance multi-face detection, along with 3D gesture control.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) Venetian Exhibit Suite 34-208 to experience the Company’s cutting-edge LCoS and 3D sensing technologies. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES@himax.com.tw.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and AMOLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Smart Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. While Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS micro-displays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, AMOLED ICs, LED drivers, EPD drivers, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,838 patents granted and 376 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2023.

