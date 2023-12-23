“The Soul of Christmas” featuring Cedric the Entertainer Available Everywhere Now

The Soul of Christmas

“The Soul of Christmas” A New Holiday EP Includes Cedric the Entertainer, Matt Cusson, Sonna, MAJOR., Sheléa, Dave Koz and Chris Mann

Cedric The Entertainer's “Winter Wonderland" ft. Sonna Rele gives a stellar take on the holiday standard. This song will be a staple on our radio show for years to come” — Joe Kelley, Mixcloud.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Soul of Christmas” featuring Cedric the Entertainer Is Available Everywhere Now, Produced By Silas White, and presented by Priest James Entertainment and Powerbase22

“The Soul of Christmas” A New Holiday EP Includes Cedric the Entertainer, Matt Cusson, Sonna, MAJOR., Sheléa, Dave Koz and Chris Mann with Introductions by Gary LeVox and DJ Romeo



LISTEN HERE: https://open.spotify.com/album/5i1YDJ1aEVYpyyqVLcgc3h?si=bpno6EpgTKK-BstVXWWQFQ&nd=1&dlsi=640018c62a37451e



"Just when you thought you knew all of his talents, Cedric puts a smile on your face with his holiday song, "Winter Wonderland' - Sharon Kay, WFSK/Nashville, TN

From making us laugh in movies and on stage, to giving scholarships each year to high school kids, Cedric the Entertainer now adds music artist to his resume with the release of "The Soul of Christmas" EP. Produced in collaboration with Silas White (Justin Timberlake/ Brian McKnight ), this harmonious fusion of Soul, R&B, and Jazz has swiftly climbed to number 13 since its debut at 22. "The Soul of Christmas" is a celebration of diversity, unity, and the universal joy the holiday season brings. In collaboration with a star-studded list of singer / songwriters, the artists have poured their hearts and souls into every note creating an album that has a little something for everyone.

With his velvety baritone chords, Cedric The Entertainer lends his talent on two tracks, including one featuring the debut of his children. (Lucky Rose and Croix) Newcomer Chris Mann, who has been called the next blue-eyed soul (a fusion of Michel Buble /John Legend/Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth), delivers a powerful performance in his debut holiday song, “Happy Holidays” that is sure to have everyone get up and dance.

The EP is presented by the exciting new label, Priest James entertainment, a full-service company focusing on content development and production via Music, Movies, Television Shows, and Scripted Entertainment. Priest James Entertainment also Producers the iHeart podcast called the “Burn Factory” starring Priest James and Phenix. Burn Factory Podcast is part of FOX Sports Radio and IHeart Media. Priest James is founded by Gina Rivera who is a well-known icon in the world of beauty having skyrocketed to success when the company she founded, Phenix Salon Suites, became the fastest-growing Salon Company in the US, reaching the #25 Spot on The Entrepreneur TOP 500 List in 2017.

The 8-song Christmas EP transcends genres, offering a delightful mix of pop, jazz, country, and adult contemporary. The project boasts a whose who of producers including: Erik “Blu2th Griggs, Michael “Mr. Anderson” Anderson, Antonio Dixon, Matt Cusson, Evan Jolly and Silas White. Special appearances by Kayden SURI White, Brittany LeVox, Kiesah Hakeem and Cedric’s Kids: Croix and Lucky Rose.



ABOUT

Priest James Entertainment and Gina Rivera- Gina Rivera is a well-known icon in the world of beauty. The company now has over 400 locations Domestically and Internationally, with more than 18 Million Customers visiting Gina's Salons annually. Rivera is also the founder of the high-end Professional Cosmetic Line "Xoxo Gina" and the Professional Hair Color Line "Colours by Gina" as well as the Founder of Priest James Entertainment, LLC., a full-service company focusing on content development and production via Music, Movies, Television Shows, and Scripted Entertainment. Her success led to Rivera starring on the CBS Emmy Award-winning show UNDERCOVER BOSS. After receiving one of the highest Nielsen ratings ever for an episode, she was propelled into the limelight.

Silas White- POWERBASE MUSIC22 , Management and Publishing Inc (marketed as POWERBASE MUSIC) is an American record label founded in 2017 by music industry vet Silas White (Justin Timberlake/Brian McKnight) POWERBASE is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. POWERBASE clients include artists, both developing and veteran stars, across Hip Hop, R&B, Pop, and Country. The company provides, label services, and promotion for singles and albums by artists including: UK based Pop/R&B artist Sonna, Veteran Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz, Comedian/Actor and one of the Original Kings of Comedy Cedric the Entertainer and Country/Pop artist Auburn Road. www.powerbase22.com