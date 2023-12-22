Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4008162

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 21st, 2023, at approximately 2058 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Deg Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Kevin Nunn

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic assault victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight in the Town of Killington, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Nunn had caused pain and/or serious bodily injury to a family member, Nunn was also determined to have restricted the movement of a person during the assault and fled the area. Nunn was located and taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.

Nunn is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 12/22/2023 at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2023 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks