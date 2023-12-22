Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4008162
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 21st, 2023, at approximately 2058 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: 2nd Deg Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Kevin Nunn
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic assault victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight in the Town of Killington, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Nunn had caused pain and/or serious bodily injury to a family member, Nunn was also determined to have restricted the movement of a person during the assault and fled the area. Nunn was located and taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.
Nunn is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 12/22/2023 at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2023 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks