Bắc Giang’s plan to attract investment in agriculture and rural areas

VIETNAM, December 22 - Bắc Giang is focusing on attracting businesses to invest in the province's agricultural and rural sectors.

Bắc Giang forms enterprises investing in agriculture and rural areas that play a core role in connecting with farmers, leading the value chain, and developing the market. The province has a fund to prioritise investment for high-tech agricultural enterprises, storage and processing, logistics services, commercial infrastructure, creative startups, and small businesses in the agricultural sector.

According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of Bắc Giang province Lê Ánh Dương, from now until 2030, Bắc Giang will attract and encourage the development of preservation, deep processing, fine processing, and high-tech processing industry to increase the added value of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. The province is pushing for promotion, brand building, trademarks, label packaging, and expanding product consumption markets.

Regarding the farming sector, Bắc Giang attracts businesses to invest in the agricultural sector and apply high technology in production, enhancing the value of agricultural production in depth.

For livestock projects, Bắc Giang attracts investment in areas with suitable terrain, does not invest in building farms or models in urban areas or areas with high population density. Promote the application of high technology in livestock farming, slaughtering, and food processing, improving the added value of products.

For aquaculture projects, the province only considers approving investment policies for areas with water surface land, low-lying land areas that are not capable of cultivation, or ineffective cultivation. and in accordance with land use planning, construction planning and related plans.

For other agricultural projects, Bắc Giang encourages projects to apply technology integrated from modern scientific and technological achievements, creating environment-friendly products with high quality, features, and value.

From 2021 up to now, Bắc Giang has been interested in attracting investment projects in the field of high-tech agriculture, especially agricultural-forestry product processing; the province also focuses on attracting projects that produce export-oriented processed products such as wood processing; vegetable, and fruit processing; pork and chicken processing. Currently, there are eight agricultural product processing projects in the area.

Up to now, in Bắc Giang province, there have been many businesses investing in agriculture and rural areas, such as Hoa Phat Group which deployed a pig farming model using high-tech processes on an area of 110 hectares, raising the scale to 5000 sows and 18000 pigs/litter in Long Sơn commune (Sơn Động district); Dabaco Group invests in raising JA poultry breeds in Yên Thế district with a scale of 60-70 thousand birds, applying closed cold cage technology, and using automatic lines in caring and harvesting products; Food Processing Export Joint Stock Company G.O.C (Lạng Giang district) associates with many cooperatives and production units in the province to process and export tens of thousands of tons of agricultural products each year. – VNS