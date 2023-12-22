MEHRD receives kind donation of NCERT textbooks from India

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) on Friday 22nd December, 2023 received a kind donation of NCERT Textbooks of Science, Maths and English from the government of India.

The textbooks were handed over by India High Commissioner to Solomon Islands His Excellency Inbaskar Sundaramurthi and received by Acting Permanent Secretary Linda Wate witnessed by MEHRD staffs.

These textbooks will be delivered to King George Six, Waimapuru National Secondary Schools and public schools in Honiara.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Acting PS Linda Wate believes that the NCERT textbooks of Science, Maths and English for grade 7-12 will be of great benefit to the students and teachers for reference purposes.

She said textbooks are important and beneficial for teachers and students and they should be made available and accessible to students and teachers.

“ I believe, these textbooks would enhance the teaching and learning process, ensuring teachers to teach better and students can learn better and more broadly.

“I am aware most of the states in India have adopted NCERT Textbook for classes 1 to 12 into their curriculum as the main course books for key subjects like Science, Maths and English.

“Your Excellency, these are also core subjects in the Solomon Islands Syllabus so these textbooks surely will promote research in various areas link to education, in preparing and publishing model textbooks and supplementary materials, developing education kits and devising innovative techniques among others,” she said.

Mrs Wate also highlights that the Ministry has celebrated the passing of the Education Act 2023 and preparing for the commencement of the Act.

She said under the new Education Act 2023 the Ministry have learning frameworks for early childhood, primary and secondary education.

“Learning frameworks are fundamental to achieving good educational outcomes and these textbooks are relevant to meeting the student need in the everchanging social and economic circumstances of the country, and as well in the pacific region and the rest of the world,” she said.

She concludes that the textbooks will go a long way in building new and crafty citizens of our country who will one day take on the leadership of Solomon Islands in the future.

MEHRD Press