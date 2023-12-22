Public Notice: MOFT – IRD Division

Date: 22nd December 2023

From: Commissioner of Inland Revenue

To: All Business Houses and Employers in Honiara and Provinces

Please take note that Inland Revenue Offices in Honiara, Gizo, and Auki will remain open on 27th, 28th and 29th December for business as usual.

IRD would like to advice that all tax obligations must be settled before the year ends to avoid penalties being imposed on you.

If you have any queries, please contact IRD Customer Services on phone 21493, or Cashier 28246.

Happy festive season.

MOFT – IRD Press