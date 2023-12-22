Global Pork Meat Market: Growth Driven by the Food and Beverage Industry

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The market size of pork meat is expected to reach $526.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The global pork meat market is experiencing significant growth, with expectations to increase from $346.40 billion in 2022 to $377.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market size is projected to reach $526.02 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is primarily attributed to the expanding food and beverage industry, where pork serves as a vital source of high-quality protein.

Key Growth Drivers:

1. Growing Food and Beverage Industry:

• The surge in the food and beverage sector, encompassing businesses involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials, is a key driver. Pork, being rich in high-quality protein and essential amino acids, is a significant component in this industry. For instance, a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlighted a 1.4% increase in the sale of food and non-alcoholic beverages in Australia, reaching approximately 14.7 million tonnes in 2020-2021.

Major Players:

Major players contributing to the pork meat market include Bridgford Foods Corporation, China Yurun Food Group Limited, Cranswick plc, Danish Crown, Smithfield Foods Inc., JBS S.A., Tönnies Holding, Tyson Foods Inc., Vion NV, WH Group, Triumph Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., Cherkizovo, Craig Mostyn & Co Pty Ltd., Dawn Meats, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Market Trends and Developments:

1. Plant-Based Pork Meat:

• A notable trend is the rising popularity of plant-based pork meat. Companies like Impossible Foods have introduced plant-based alternatives like 'Impossible Sausage,' offering consumers a meat-free option. This trend aligns with increasing awareness of health concerns related to excessive meat consumption.

2. Strategic Acquisitions:

• JBS S.A., a major player in meat processing based in Brazil, acquired Rivalea Holdings Pty. Ltd., an Australian company producing pork meat. This strategic acquisition aims to expand JBS' product portfolio in Australia, particularly in the pork segment.

Regional Dynamics:

• Largest Region: Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the pork meat market in 2022.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Meat Form:

• Chilled

• Frozen

• Canned/Preserved

2. By Packaging:

• Store Wrap

• Modified Atmosphere Packaging

• Vacuum Packaging

• Shrink Bags

3. By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• E-Commerce

• Other Distribution Channels

The comprehensive report provides insights into the global pork meat market, highlighting key growth drivers, major players, market trends, and regional dynamics.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pork-meat-global-market-report

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pork Meat Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pork meat market size, pork meat market drivers and pork meat market trends, pork meat market major players, pork meat market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and pork meat market growth across geographies. The pork meat market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027