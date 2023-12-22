Unveiling Growth Opportunities and Driving Factors in the Global Ozone Generator Market

The Business Research Company's Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ozone generator market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ozone generator market has witnessed substantial growth, evolving from $1.35 billion in 2022 to $1.44 billion in 2023, marking a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Projections indicate further expansion, with the market expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 6.7%. In this article, we delve into the growth prospects and key elements propelling this industry during the anticipated term.

Rising Investments in Wastewater Treatment Facilities:

The ozone generator market is set to experience significant growth, driven by increased investments in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities. The imperative to treat industrial effluent and combat pollution has led to the adoption of various methods, including physical, chemical, and biological approaches. As water resources face scarcity, the importance of wastewater reuse grows, particularly in the context of advancing climate change. Ozone, generated through the application of energy to oxygen molecules, plays a crucial role in water disinfection and purification. Notably, the United States Environmental Protection Agency's announcement of $6.5 billion in funding for water infrastructure projects in April 2021 reflects a commitment to accelerating investment in critical water infrastructure. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost demand for ozone generators throughout the forecast period.

Major Players in the Ozone Generator Market:

Key industry players contributing to the ozone generator market's growth include Suez Utilities Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, METAWATER Co Ltd., Primozone Production AB, Xylem Inc., and many others. Their collective efforts aim to shape the market landscape and meet the increasing demand for ozone generators across various applications.

Product Innovation as a Key Trend:

A prominent trend gaining traction in the ozone generator market is product innovation. Companies operating in this space are actively developing new products with innovative technologies to cater to specific industry demands and enhance their global business presence. For instance, SUEZ SA introduced Ozonia L in March 2021, representing the next generation of large-capacity ozone generators. Ozonia L boasts large-scale ozone production on a small footprint, accompanied by a web-enabled interface and real-time system optimization for enhanced energy efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership. This innovative product exemplifies the commitment of industry leaders to advancing technology in disinfection and oxidation.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the ozone generator market. The ozone generator market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, highlighting the global nature of this industry.

Market Segmentation:

The global ozone generator market is segmented based on various criteria:

•Type: Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h), Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h), Small Ozone Generator (<100 gm/h)

•Technology: Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation, Electrolysis, Radiochemical

•Application: Water Purification, Air Purification, Pulp Bleaching, Organic Synthesis, Aquaculture, Food Processing, Surface Treatment, Medical & Aesthetics, Other Applications

•End-user: Municipal and Industrial Water Treatment, Residential and Industrial Air Treatment, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Other End-Users

Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheOzone Generator Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ozone generator market size, ozone generator market drivers and trends, ozone generator market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ozone generator market growth across geographies.The ozone generator market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

