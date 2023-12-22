Christmas holiday travel forecast announced for West Virginia Turnpike

Page Content

​



The West Virginia Parkways Authority is gearing up for a busy Christmas holiday travel season. The West Virginia Turnpike is expecting 1.33 million transactions on the Turnpike over the 13-day travel period from Thursday, December 21, 2023, through Tuesday, January 2, 2024.



The West Virginia Parkways Authority reviewed last year’s travel numbers and data from 2017, which had the same travel days for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day as 2023, to formulate the travel forecast. Traffic volume is expected to be about the same as 2022 travel figures, or slightly higher.

Friday, December 22, 2023, is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday period with 140,000 toll transactions at the three toll plazas. The full estimate of transactions for each day is as follows. Thursday 12/21 - 125,000

Friday 12/22 - 140,000

Saturday 12/23 - 110,000

Sunday 12/24 - 55,000

Monday 12/25 - 50,000

Tuesday 12/26 - 125,000

Wednesday 12/27 - 120,000

Thursday 12/28 - 115,000

Friday 12/29 - 110,000

Saturday 12/30 - 115,000

Sunday 12/31 - 75,000

Monday 1/1 - 85,000

Tuesday 1/2 - 105,000







Peak travel times are expected most days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it anticipates more mid-week travel than usual from the Tuesday to Thursday after Christmas because the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.



The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it will be prepared and well-staffed at toll plazas. Flaggers will also be positioned at all toll plazas to help with traffic flow.



All lanes at the Turnpike’s three toll plazas accept E-Z Pass. The West Virginia Parkways Authority encourages drivers to enroll in the Single Fee discount program for $26.25 annually for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike. Gov. Jim Justice announced the E-Z Pass Single Fee discount plan in 2018 to let eligible drivers save on the cost of tolls.



To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.





