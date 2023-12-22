Cultivating Growth: Tomato Seeds Market Blossoms with Demand

The tomato seeds market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tomato seeds market is on a growth trajectory, set to increase from $1.21 billion in 2022 to $1.33 billion in 2023, with a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $1.78 billion in 2027, showcasing a sustained CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is propelled by several key factors, creating a fertile ground for the industry.

Driving Force: Increasing Demand for Fresh Vegetables

The surge in demand for fresh vegetables is a primary driver for the growth of the tomato seeds market. With a rising preference for fresh and healthy produce, tomatoes are a staple in vegetarian diets. Notably, India's horticulture production witnessed a significant uptick, reaching 326.58 metric tonnes in 2021, a 5.81 metric tonnes increase from the previous year. Vegetable production also surged to 193.61 metric tonnes in 2021, marking a 2.5% growth. This escalating demand for fresh vegetables is expected to be a major catalyst for the expansion of the tomato seeds market.

Key Players: Nurturing Growth Through Innovation

Major players in the tomato seeds market play a pivotal role in fostering innovation. Companies such as BASF S.E., Bayer Crop Science, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan, and Syngenta AG are at the forefront, steering the industry forward. These market leaders are actively investing in technological advancements to develop cutting-edge products. For instance, Sanatech Seed, a Japan-based planting company, unveiled the 'Sicilian Rouge High GABA,' the world's First Genome-Edited Tomato, utilizing CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology. This breakthrough introduces tomatoes high in gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), known for its potential relaxation and blood pressure-lowering properties.

Trend Watch: Technological Advancements

Technological advancements emerge as a notable trend in the tomato seeds market, with key players focusing on developing state-of-the-art products to enhance their market presence. The utilization of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology in creating unique tomato varieties exemplifies this trend, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Rapidly

In 2022, North America took the lead in the tomato seeds market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation: Tailoring to Diverse Needs

The tomato seeds market exhibits diverse segments, addressing various needs within the agricultural landscape. The segmentation includes:

• Product Type: Hybrid Tomato Seeds, Open Pollinated or Heirloom Tomato Seeds

• Plant Type: Determinate, Indeterminate

• Growing Technology: Open-Field, Protected Cultivation

• Size: Large Tomato Seeds, Cherry Tomato Seeds

• Application: Farmland, Greenhouse, and Other Applications

Tomato Seeds Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tomato Seeds Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tomato seeds market size, tomato seeds market drivers and trends, tomato seeds market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and tomato seeds market growth across geographies. The tomato seeds market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

