Global Food Waste Disposable Units Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Food Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The food waste disposable units market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Food Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2024" provides comprehensive information covering all aspects of the market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the food waste disposable units market size is projected to reach $3.21 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The expansion in the food waste disposable units market is attributed to the increasing number of restaurants. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to possess the largest market share for food waste disposable units. Key players in the food waste disposable units market include Anaheim Manufacturing Co, Emerson Electric Co, Franke Holding AG, Haier Group Corporation, Hobart Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Food Waste Disposable Units Market Segments

• By Type: Shattered Type Disposers, Dry Type Disposers, Grinding Type Disposers

• By Application: Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global food waste disposable units market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food waste disposable units are electrically powered devices that dispose of organic kitchen waste through sinkholes to sewer systems used by homeowners or commercial kitchens.

