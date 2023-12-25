Expected 7.0% Growth in Global Haying Machines Market During Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Haying Machines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The haying machines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Haying Machines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the haying machines market size is predicted to reach $36.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the haying machines market is attributed to increasing government initiatives to support farmers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest haying machines market share. Major players in the haying machines market include AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries Inc., Kuhn Group, Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., IHI Corporation, Pottinger Landtechnik GmbH.

Haying Machines Market Segments

• By Machine Type: Mowers, Tedders And Rakes, Balers, Other Machine Types

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Application: Large Farm, Small and Medium Farm

• By Geography: The global haying machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Haying machines are agricultural equipment that cuts the hay and speeds up the drying process. They are used to harvest hay.

