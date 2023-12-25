Global Television Broadcasting Market Thrives, Set to Reach $353.18 Billion by 2027

Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The global television broadcasting market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $271.12 billion in 2022 to $287.81 billion in 2023, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Despite the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $353.18 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

Segmentation: Catering to Diverse Broadcasting Needs

The television broadcasting market is segmented to cater to the diverse needs of consumers and broadcasters:

1. By Type:

• Television Station

• Television Network

2. By Broadcaster Type:

• Public

• Commercial

3. By Revenue Source:

• Subscription-Based

• Advertisement-Based

Rising Demand for Television Sets Fuels Market Growth

Television remains a dominant medium for information, news, and entertainment transmission. The surge in demand for television sets globally has a direct impact on the television broadcasting market. For instance, BARC India reported a 6.9% increase in households owning a television set in 2020, with 210 million households, compared to 197 million in 2018. This increase underscores the pivotal role television plays in households, driving the overall market growth.

Major Players: Powerhouses Shaping the Broadcasting Landscape

Key companies driving the television broadcasting market include:

• AT&T Inc.

• Charter Communications Inc.

• CBS Corporation

• Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

• Liberty Global

• DISH Network Corporation

• Comcast Corporation

• Discovery Inc.

• Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA

• Sony Corp.

Trends: Quality Content Investments and Evolving Platforms

Studios are allocating higher budgets for TV shows to produce top-tier content. With the availability of various revenue-generating platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, mobile applications, and web portals, studios are incentivized to invest in high-quality content production. For instance, Netflix invested £100 million in the TV series "The Crown," exemplifying the industry's commitment to delivering premium content to viewers.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates, Middle East Emerges as Fastest-Growing

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the television broadcasting market, while the Middle East is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The global television broadcasting report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on television broadcasting market size, television broadcasting market drivers and trends, television broadcasting market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The television broadcasting market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

