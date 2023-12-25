Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The healthcare reimbursement market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare reimbursement market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare reimbursement market size is predicted to reach $23.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.

The growth in the healthcare reimbursement market is attributed to the increasing cost of healthcare and supportive government programs. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare reimbursement market share. Major players in the healthcare reimbursement market include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Aviva PLC, Allianz SE, CVS Health Corporation, BNP Paribas Group, Aetna Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Company, WellCare Health Plans Inc.

Healthcare Reimbursement Market Segments

• By Claims: Underpaid, Full Paid
• By Payers: Private Payers, Public Payers
• By Service Provider: Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other Service Providers
• By Geography: The global healthcare reimbursement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare reimbursement is a system in which medical expenses of a patient is paid by the insurance company. It is very useful in costlier medical treatments.

The Business Research Company

