Millets Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Millets Global Market Report 2024

The millets market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Millets Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the millets market size is predicted to reach the millets market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $10.99 billion in 2023 to $11.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing nutritional awareness, increasing health and wellness trends, rise in sustainable agriculture, government initiatives.The millets market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the millets market is due to the growing number of obesity-related problems. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest millets market share. Major players in the millets market include Cargill Inc., Nestle S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer Crop Science AG, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

Millets Market Segments

• By Product Type: Pearl Millet, Foxtail Millet, Sorghum, Finger Millet, Other Products

• By Distribution Channel: Trade Associations, Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online Platforms, Other Distribution Channels

• By End Use: Ready To Eat Food, Direct Consumption, Bakery Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Breakfast Foods, Fodder

• By Geography: The global millets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Millets refer to small-seeded cereal grains belonging to various grass species. These grains are cultivated and consumed for their nutritional value and adaptability to different environmental conditions. Millet grains are special crops that are high in nutrients, including calcium, dietary fiber, polyphenols and protein.

