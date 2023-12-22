Submit Release
Inslee statement on not guilty verdicts in connection to Manny Ellis' death

WASHINGTON, December 22 - Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to the jury verdicts rendered today in the trial of three Tacoma police officers connected to the death of Manny Ellis in 2020:

“Regardless of how people feel about today’s verdict, everyone should remember this case began when the Ellis family experienced a profound loss that was not properly investigated. A full airing of the evidence was important for all sides in this tragedy and that’s what happened here thanks to the Attorney General’s Office. These events also led to the creation of the state Office of Independent Investigations, a key piece of how we improve justice and accountability in Washington state.

“We can respect our judicial system without diminishing the fact our society has more to do. Today’s outcome will no doubt spark relief for some and immense pain for others. In moments such as these, our discussions will only be as profound as the respect we can muster for one another.”

