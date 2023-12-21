Two Dead, Two Critically Injured in Shooting, MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting that left two dead and two critically injured.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 11:49 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest.

Upon arrival, they located three men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The three men were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One man has since died from his injuries. The two other men are in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photo:

The Jeep is described as a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Maryland plate 2FD0820 with a sunroof and tinted windows.

A vehicle matching this description was taken in an armed carjacking yesterday near Blair Street and Kansas Street, Northwest (CCN: 23206436).

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23206726