Berlin Barracks / DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3007207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/21/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Mile Marker 65 Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Evan Wheeler

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south near miler marker 65.2 in Waterbury. Troopers were advised one of the vehicles had left the scene of the crash. The vehicle that left the scene was later located by exit 8 in Montpelier. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Evan Wheeler. Subsequent investigation revealed that Wheeler was operating under the influence. Wheeler was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Wheeler was then released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.