CBP in Partnership with Ontario International Airport Announces the Opening of New Global Entry Enrollment Center

LOS ANGELES— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in partnership with Ontario International Airport (ONT) announced the grand opening of the Ontario Global Entry Enrollment Center. The new center will be the sixth in California, joining Calexico, Los Angeles, Otay Mesa, San Francisco, and San Diego.

OIAA Commissioner Curt Hagman (second from left), OIAA Board President Alan Wapner (center left), Congresswoman Norma Torres (center right) and Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations, cut the ribbon to ONT's new Global Entry Enrollment Center.

Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. The Ontario Global Entry Enrollment Center will provide much needed service to the Inland Empire, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

“The new center reflects CBP’s commitment to improving the customer experience as Global Entry continues to attract thousands of new applicants in the Greater Los Angeles area and neighboring communities,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “We are very pleased with this expansion which brings visitors to the area and helps boost the local economy.”

“We are thrilled that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has selected ONT to serve as the site of its newest Global Entry Enrollment Center and look forward to helping residents across Southern California access this time-saving international travel amenity,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Starting December 24, 2023, Trusted Traveler Program conditionally approved applicants will have the option of scheduling their Global Entry enrollment interview at the new facility located at the International Arrivals Terminal of the Ontario International Airport.

About Global Entry

The Global Entry program currently has over 12.7 million members and is operational at 77 U.S. airports, including 14 Preclearance locations. The Trusted Traveler Program processed 3.8 million applications in Fiscal Year (FYI) 2023, a new record for the program.

Over 14.8 million travelers have used the Global Entry Touchless Portals and the new Global Entry Mobile Application in FY23.

To learn or to apply visit DHS Trusted Traveler Programs.