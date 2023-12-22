FEMA Awards Nearly $1.7 Million to Yale New Haven Hospital for COVID Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.7 million to the State of Connecticut to reimburse Yale New Haven Hospital for the cost of paying for equipment, labor and other steps taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

A Public Assistance grant of $1,662,212 will reimburse the primary teaching hospital for the Yale School of Medicine and Yale School of Nursing for the cost of paying for setting up and operating entry screening, disinfecting services, furniture storage, security and parking management for COVID-19 test sites between July 2022 and August 2023.

The hospital also rented temporary facilities and heaters, hard drives, monitors and mounting brackets, charging post and management suite, disposable cubicle curtains, and paid for COVID-19 Call Center support and waste disposal.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Yale New Haven Hospital with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $914 million in Public Assistance grants to Connecticut to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.