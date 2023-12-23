Submit Release
Jinju City - Pioneering the Future of Korean Tourism through Night Tourism

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival

Night Scenery of Jinju

JINJU, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2023, Jinju City was selected to a ‘City Specializing In Night Tourism’ in South Korea. The national project, launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism(MCST) and the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) in 2022, aims to foster local tourism industries and create new national tourism growth engines.

Jinju City launched its night tourism brand ‘River Night : the Night of Jinju where Light and Fire Flow 365 Days’, and utilizes night tourism attractiveness by developing night landscape, night infrastructures, and night tourism events that can stimulate visitors to enjoy the city at any time.

Jinju City has attractive nighttime tourism resources centered on Nam River, the city's representative natural attraction. The city has been revitalizing night tourism for 20 years through the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, and its value has been recognized enough to be selected as a world festival city by the World Festivals Association in 2022. In addition, unique festivals are held each season to showcase night tourism content.

Recently, three of Jinju City’s night tourism resources, ‘Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival’, ‘Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour’, and 'Jinju OLBBAM Night Market' were selected for the ‘TAP THE NIGHT IN KOREA 100’ by MCST and KTO. This is the most among the cities and counties in Gyeongnam Province, reaffirming Jinju’s status as a representative city of night tourism.

With the reputation they have made, Jinju City will continue to improve its night tourism attractiveness through continuous development and promotion so that tourists can find it as a city more enjoyable nights 365 days a year.

