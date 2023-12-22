Michael "Double M" Moorer to be Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The First Southpaw Heavyweight World Champion in boxing history finally gets inducted to IBHOF

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born on November 12, 1967, in Brooklyn, NY, Michael "Double M" Moorer's journey through the realm of boxing has solidified his status among legends. Today, we are thrilled to announce his official induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the distinguished Class of 2024.

Moorer's connection with boxing began in Monessen, PA, where his grandfather introduced him to the local gym, sparking a journey that would redefine the landscape of heavyweight boxing. Relocating to Detroit, he underwent transformative training under Emanuel Steward at the Kronk Gym, setting the stage for his entry into professional boxing in 1988.

Beyond the fierce competition inside the ring, Michael Moorer is a loving father and has called Hallandale, Florida, home for many years. Today, as we celebrate his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, we also shine a spotlight on the man behind the gloves.

While the boxing world often recalls Moorer's loss to George Foreman, it is crucial to acknowledge the triumphs that followed. Moorer's unwavering determination saw him reclaim the heavyweight title for the third time, a feat achieved only by a select few, including the legendary Muhammad Ali. Notably, Michael Moorer holds the distinction of being the first left-handed heavyweight champion in boxing history, marking his place in the sport's annals.

Michael "Double M" Moorer's legacy extends beyond the heavyweight division. As a two-division world champion in both light heavyweight and heavyweight categories, his versatility and skill set him apart in the storied history of boxing.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on the weekend of June 6-9th, 2024, at the Turning Stone Casino & Resort in Verona, NY. The prestigious location of the Hall of Fame itself is in Canastota, NY.

As he takes his place among the elite Class of 2024, we celebrate not just a boxer but a man whose dedication, resilience, and pioneering spirit have left an indelible mark on the world of boxing.

