Thừa Thiên-Huế invests in infrastructure in economic zones and industrial parks

VIETNAM, December 22 -

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ —Thừa Thiên-Huế Province aims to attract investors by investing in technical and social infrastructure systems in economic zones and industrial parks by 2024.

In 2024, the province aims to achieve a rate of over 83 per cent of industrial parks in operation with centralised wastewater treatment systems that satisfy environmental standards. With a total registered investment capital of roughly VNĐ6 trillion (US$258.6 billion) to VNĐ8 trillion, the region hopes to draw in 15 to 18 more infrastructure, industrial, and maritime logistics projects.

Accordingly, Thừa Thiên-Huế province will complete the investment in the construction of main traffic axes, such as expanding the central road system of Chân Mây urban area, the road East of Lập An lagoon and Chân Mây port breakwater project (phase 2).

It also built a social infrastructure system such as housing for workers and experts, schools, commercial centres, and health care systems to ensure the sustainable development of industrial parks. Currently, Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone, Phong Điền Industrial Park, and Phú Bài have allocated land for social housing development.

The province has recently received investments in large industrial park infrastructure, such as the Gilimex Industrial Park construction project, with a total investment of over VNĐ2.6 trillion. This park is located in Phú Bài Industrial Park and is expected to boost the development of the southern industrial region, promote socio-economic growth, and address local employment needs. — VNS