Mayor Wu Announces Chris Breen as Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services and Cecily Graham as Hyde Park Liaison

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Chris Breen as the new Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) and Cecily Graham as the new Hyde Park Neighborhood Liaison. The Office of Neighborhood Services plays an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Chris and Cecily to our Office of Neighborhood Services. Each has dedicated years of service to the City and our residents, and we’re grateful for their leadership and love for Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Chris brings knowledge of every sector of city government to our ONS leadership team. Cecily leads with a passion for community organizing and public policy, and I’m excited for our Hyde Park residents to get to know her.”

Chris Breen

Christopher Breen was born and raised in Boston and grew up in Charlestown. His career with the City of Boston started as a teenager working for BCYF’s “Red Shirt” program. He is a proud Boston Latin Academy graduate and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts in Boston. Breen has spent over 18 years working in multiple capacities for the City of Boston including working as a teacher at the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in the North End, three years for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services as the Charlestown Liaison, and nearly six years as the Urban Renewal Manager at the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

“Chris is a great addition to the Office of Neighborhood Services because of his history with the City of Boston which dates back to when he was a teenager,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “He is not only committed to providing the best constituent services, but he has a passion for making our city a better place for every resident.”

In his new role within the Office of Neighborhood Services, Breen will build on the Office’s work to provide essential services to constituents and work towards deepening the City’s relationship with local businesses, organizations, and residents. He is one of three deputy directors in the Office of Neighborhood Services, a new expansion of the team to ensure that all neighborhoods are receiving the support they need.

“As a former Charlestown neighborhood liaison, I am thrilled to be back to my ONS roots and continuing to serve the City of Boston,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Deputy Director Chris Breen. “I am excited to be a mentor to the liaisons and share my expertise in the role.”

Cecily Graham

Cecily Graham’s connection to Boston is deeply ingrained in both her personal and professional journey. A Boston native and product of Boston Public Schools, she holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration. She grew up and currently resides in the vibrant neighborhood of Hyde Park.

“Cecily’s background in public policy, research, and community organization makes her ideal to lead in her role as the Hyde Park liaison,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “Neighborhood Services is grateful to have such a committed community leader to help address Hyde Park residents' concerns. I am confident that Cecily will foster positive change.”

She has served as a former Director of Policy and Research in the Boston City Council, driven by a fervor for shaping effective policies. Simultaneously, her experience as an educator at Pine Hill Elementary School and Chickering Elementary of Dover-Sherborn Public Schools, with a focus on elementary and civic education as a Course Facilitator at Marcus Anthony Hall Educational Institute, adds depth to her professional profile.

“I am most excited about the opportunity to connect with the Hyde Park community at a grassroots level, addressing their concerns and fostering positive change,” said Hyde Park Liaison Liaison Cecily Graham. “My passion for effective public service and community well-being drives this engagement, aligning with my background in public policy, research, and community organization.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.