SIRT Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting on Red Earth Cree Nation

CANADA, December 22 - Released on December 21, 2023

On Tuesday, December 19 at approximately 7:16 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding an officer-involved shooting that had taken place that morning on the Red Earth Cree Nation.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., members of the Carrot River RCMP Detachment, the Nipawin RCMP Detachment, and the Provincial Protective Services (PPS) Branch responded to multiple reports of gunshots on the Red Earth Cree Nation. Two individuals were located and taken into custody.

Police continued to search for the male who was the subject of the calls, and observed a third individual, subsequently identified as a 25 year-old male. As police located this individual, a firearm was discharged, striking the driver's side window area of one RCMP vehicle, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the driver. RCMP members repositioned and exited their vehicles, attempting to re-locate the man. Once police again located the man, a confrontation occurred between the man and police during which one member of the RCMP discharged their service carbine, striking the man.

RCMP members provided first aid until EMS arrived. EMS attended the scene and provided care to the man before he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT investigators were deployed to begin their investigation. In addition, a community liaison was appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990. During the course of SIRT's investigation, a shotgun was recovered from the incident scene and has been seized as an exhibit.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's death. RCMP will maintain conduct of the initial investigation. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

For updates on SIRT investigations, follow SIRT on X, formerly known as Twitter, at https://twitter.com/SIRT_SK.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca