Pentagon I Capital Corp. Announces Leadership Transition; Estanislao Auriemma Appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentagon I Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”)(TSXV:PNTI), announces that Estanislao Auriemma, a Director of the Corporation, has been appointed as the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation effective December 21, 2023. Mr. Auriemma has been involved with Grupo Minero Aconcagua S.A. since 1996 and has held several positions within the group. He has participated in the promotion of major mining projects such as Hualilan (gold), Agua Rica (copper), and San Jorge (copper). Between 2011 and 2015 he assumed the Presidency and was formerly a director of Samco S.A., and is currently a director and the CEO of Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV:FRED). Mr. Auriemma holds a bachelors degree from Colegio Nacional Rafael Hernandez in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ali Mahdavi is resigning as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary, and will remain as a director of the Corporation.



For more information, please contact Estanislao Auriemma, the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation.

Estanislao Auriemma

President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

E: estanislao.auriemma@gmail.com

T: +54 911 49980623

