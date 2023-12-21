When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 21, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Blue Ridge Beef Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, and Puppy Mix

Company Announcement

STATESVILLE, NC – December 21, 2023 – Blue Ridge Beef is recalling all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1124 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb log of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6 and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6 due to contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

On 12/15/2023 the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that one lot of each of the products were sampled and tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. However, out of an abundance of caution the firm is recalling all lots with the used by dates between N24 1124 to N24 1224.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed between 11/14/2023 – 12/20/2023. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the states of: CT, MA, MD, NC, NY, PA & VA. Image of the products are below.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC All Lot #/Use By Dates Between Kitten Grind 2lbs 8 54298 00101 6 N24 1124 to N24 1224 Kitten Mix 2lbs 8 54298 00243 6 N24 1124 to N24 1224 Puppy Mix 2lbs 8 54298 00169 6 N24 1124 to N24 1224

The lot numbers and used by dates are located on the silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund and destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. Consumers with questions may contact Mr. Steven Lea at (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.