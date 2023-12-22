HiberTec Takes Center Stage in Entrepreneur Magazine Feature Podcast

Introducing the world's first truly wildfire-proof homes.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant development, HiberTec Homes proudly announces being featured in Entrepreneur Magazine's popular and influential "Problem Solvers" podcast. This feature story highlights the company's commitment to providing the world's first truly wildfire-proof homes via cutting-edge technology and invites all prospective investors to join us in revolutionizing the industry.









Listen to the Podcast Here: Turn A Crazy Idea Into A Very Real Business.







Being highlighted on a podcast curated by a leading global business publication is a noteworthy achievement. Entrepreneur Magazine's platform is esteemed for spotlighting innovative and transformative ideas poised to shape the future. For HiberTec, this recognition is a testament to the groundbreaking technology and viability of its wildfire-proof homes.





Pioneering 100% Wildfire-Proof Homes: HiberTec stands at the forefront of innovation in the face of wildfires. The company is introducing truly revolutionary technology that allows homes to descend underground when wildfire threats arise—to return to ground-level untouched after the threat has passed. The system is designed to be activated remotely via an app on any smartphone. Lives will be saved also, as there will never again be any reason for residents to remain in harm's way; and HiberTec's affordability is ensured via the company's custom, patented hydraulics and mechanisms.



Investors seeking groundbreaking opportunities are strongly urged to explore the podcast episode, delving into how HiberTec transforms a seemingly audacious idea into a tangible, impactful, and valuable business. For those interested in this investment, please visit HiberTec Republic Raise Page



Holden Forrest CEO HiberTec Homes holden at hibertec.com